Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Gulph Road for Utility Improvement in Upper Merion and Tredyffrin Townships
King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Gulph Road between Outer Line Drive and Richards Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 2.
During the closure, Gulph Road motorists will be directed to use Richards Road, Gulph Road, and Route 23 (Valley Forge Park Road). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #