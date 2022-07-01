Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,253 in the last 365 days.

Brittany Weidler is PennDOT Employee of the Quarter

Montoursville, PA Brittany Weidler has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter, 2022.

Brittany serves as the Work Zone Traffic Control Specialist in the District's Traffic Unit. In this position, she assists in the development of traffic control plans for complex projects, which may require unique traffic control schemes. She is responsible for reviewing and recommending approvals or revisions for all traffic control plans developed for department construction and maintenance projects; plans submitted by applicants for highway occupancy permits and those submitted by contractors at the pre-construction conference as alternate plans to those in the project contracts.

During construction season each year, Brittany conducts on-site work zone traffic control field reviews on most all construction and maintenance projects in the district. She also prepares and conducts training on work zone traffic control and necessary publications, coordinates with Pennsylvania State Police on Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement in the district and various other tasks.

Brittany is known for always being willing to help others with a positive attitude. She tries to foresee and anticipate job related issues that may occur and takes steps to help others avoid them.

Brittany is a 16-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Old Lycoming Township with her puppy named Paws. In her spare time, she enjoys snowboarding, golf, bowling, working out, and other outdoor activities.

Congratulations to Brittany Weidler, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

 

       # # #


You just read:

Brittany Weidler is PennDOT Employee of the Quarter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.