NATIONAL BASKETBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION SET TO TIP OFF ANNUAL LEGENDS SUMMER GETAWAY IN LAS VEGAS

-Events to Include Legends Tech Summit, Amazon Career Event, Outing at TopGolf Las Vegas and NBA Summer League Action-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today the launch of its annual Legends Summer Getaway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature over 100 NBA, WNBA, and ABA Legends taking part in networking events from July 7-9. As part of the annual event, Legends will be treated to the Legends Tech Summit – Emerging Technology & Player Opportunities powered by The ARIA Exchange, the Amazon Career Event, an outing at TopGolf Las Vegas, NBA Summer League game action and an NBRPA hosted party at JEWEL Nightclub.

“Bringing retired players back for our events is a natural fit for us and is part of our DNA,” said NBRPA President and CEO Scott Rochelle. “With the importance of Summer League and all of the possibilities Las Vegas presents, we want to make sure we have a large presence here as well and keep this community of players involved in everything that’s going on in world of basketball and business.”

The Emerging Technology & Player Opportunities Tech Summit will provide a blue-ribbon panel consisting of NBA Legends Metta Sandiford Artest, representatives from The ARIA Exchange, BLEAV, and the NBA and will be moderated by NBA/WNBA analyst, ESPN - Ros Gold-Onwude. Discussions will center on the newest developments in the NFT space, podcasting, and the potential these innovative fields present for former players.

The Amazon Career event will feature WNBA Legend Yolanda Moore discussing her experiences as part of Amazon’s Athletes Program and the impact it has had on her post-playing career and the benefits for other athletes.

Legends will also show of their golf swings at an exclusive outing at TopGolf Las Vegas and check out the newest NBA talent when they take in NBA Summer League action at the Thomas & Mack Center.

To learn more about the National Basketball Retired Players Association, please visit https://www.legendsofbasketball.com/.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

