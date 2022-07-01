SDDOT Reminds Boaters to be Aware of Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge Construction Work Zone

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – As work on the new Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge continues, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reminds boaters to be aware of the work zone.

“We want to keep the public and construction employees safe while this is an active work zone, especially during the busy Fourth of July weekend,” said Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer.

While water traffic remains open to the public, “Bridge Work Ahead” signs are located 500 feet north of the new bridge and 500 feet south of the existing bridge at the riverbank’s edge. In addition, construction signage and solar lights exist on the construction barges and buoys to warn of construction materials sticking out of the water at the drilled shafts.

Please follow these safety tips when operating boats/watercraft near or around the bridge construction work zone:

Slow down and drive with caution near and around the bridge construction work zone.

When passing between the new bridge’s drilled shafts (piers), proceed down the center.

If fishing, stay upstream or downstream of the construction work zone and don’t drift into the area.

Be cautious of construction equipment in the water even when work is not ongoing.

Be considerate of the safety of construction employees working on the new bridge.

The SDDOT wants the public to enjoy the Missouri River this summer while keeping everyone safe around the work zone.

For additional information, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com/.

