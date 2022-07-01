One amended, readopted fisheries rule takes effect July 1

MOREHEAD CITY

Jul 1, 2022

One newly amended marine fisheries rule will go into effect July 1. The change clarifies definitions and formalizes procedures for transferring ownership or subleasing of a shellfish lease.

As amended, 15A NCAC 03O .0209 (Assignment of Shellfish Leases and Franchises) defines a transfer as a permanent assignment of a shellfish lease or franchise, and it defines a sublease as a temporary assignment.

Other changes to the rule clarify the required information that must be submitted to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to provide notice of a change in assignment.

The remaining changes to the rule are minor in nature to make word usage consistent across all rules.

The rule was amended and readopted in accordance with a state-mandated periodic review schedule.

Complete text of the rule can be found in the July 1, 2022 Supplement to North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission Rules at https://deq.nc.gov/dmf-rules.