Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects And Forecast

The global Advanced Ceramics Market is estimated to reach USD 173.42 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Ceramics Market is estimated to reach USD 173.42 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing use of advanced ceramics in several end-user industries such as electronic and electrical, medical, and machinery industries. The market for advanced ceramics are adopted at a rapid rate as an alternative to plastics and metals, due to the increasing awareness regarding the eco-friendly advantages such as durability, biodegradability, and extensive tensile strength. The growth in various end-use products’ demand & industrial development are vital factors promoting the need for advanced ceramics, which is, propelling the overall growth of the market globally.

The rapid use of coated machinery components has shifted the inclination of the consumers to advanced coatings, and the technological improvements in deposition processes are anticipated to bring new market opportunities.

APAC accounts for the largest market share of 33.70% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period owing to accelerated industrialization in these regions. The growth of the main end-use industries such as the infrastructure/construction sectors mainly in Asian countries such as India and China are expected to encourage the advanced ceramics market. Moreover, higher adoption and improved technological innovations for the use of advanced ceramics in nanotechnologies, in wind turbines and other pollution control purposes is anticipated to increase the market for advanced ceramics in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies profiled in the global market report include –

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

Asahi Glass Co

Corning Inc.

Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing, LLC

Kyocera Corporation

Coorstek Inc

Ceramtec GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Morimura Group

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

Further key findings from the report suggest

Advanced ceramics are primarily used in the manufacturing of electronic and electrical equipment owing to their substantial electrical conductivity and high acid resistance. Increasing demand for consumer electronics, particularly in APAC countries such as China and India, is presumed to impact positively on industry growth over the forecast period.

Titanite market of the material segment is valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 42.81 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.64%. Titanite or aluminum titanite possesses the most active thermal shock resistance in the material segment. Product made of this material tends to endure under high temperatures of various hundred degrees.

The bioceramics market of the application segment is valued at USD 13.10 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 26.30 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period. They are inert materials and possess exceptional strength and wear resistance. Therefore, they are widely utilized in surgical implants like dental and bone. Commonly used materials in this section include aluminum oxide and zirconia oxide. These are mainly used in the manufacturing of dental and orthopedic implants.

The environmental market of the End-use segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Advanced ceramics have high resistance capability even at temperatures over 1000°C. Therefore, they are suitable for use in solar energy conversion, photovoltaics, and other power plant engine systems. Furthermore, they have excellent resistance to acid thermal shocks, attacks, and wear. Therefore, they are widely used in environmental technologies like water treatment and processing.

North America is valued at USD 18.34 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 37.41 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare awareness and expanding electronics industry in the region. Although the electronics sector in North America is relatively developed, product adoption for several electronic applications is set to grow owing to increasing penetration of smart offices and smart homes in the region.

The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users. Various companies are also involved in numerous merger & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Advanced Ceramics Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Monolithic ceramics

Ceramic coatings

Ceramic matrix composites

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Electrical equipment

Electronic devices

Wear parts

Bioceramics

Others

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Alumina

Titanate

Zirconate

Aluminum nitride

Silicon carbide

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Environmental

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

