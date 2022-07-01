Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 14.88 Billion In 2030 At A CAGR of 4.6%

Reports And Data

EPS is increasingly being used in numerous building constructions due to its long-term benefits and improvements in terms of energy efficiency, durability, etc.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market size is expected to reach USD 14.88 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for expanded polystyrene in the construction industry and increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for electronic packaging products are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for its decorative and imaginative appearance is expected to boost the growth of the expanded polystyrene market in the near future.

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Key Players:

Some major companies in the global market report include Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Limited by Share Ltd., Synthos, BASF SE, Sunpor, Ravago, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Versalis S.p.A., NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, and Sibur.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• Packaging segment is expected to account for larger share of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing need for the proper packaging of consumer goods to protect their content from any damage during transportation, handling, and storage is expected to boost the revenue growth of the segment. Increasing usage of expanded polystyrene due to its wide application across several industries such as electronics, foods, and beverages for effective packaging is another factor expected to drive the segment growth.

• Construction segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global expanded polystyrene market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing demand for expanded polystyrene for insulation purposes in the construction industry is driving revenue growth in the segment. Increasing demand for expanded polystyrene for the flooring and roof construction of residential and commercial buildings is another factor. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the segment.

• Asia Pacific expanded polystyrene market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the packaging and construction industries in the countries in the region is expected to drive market revenue growth.

• In October 2021, Alpek, S.A.B de C.V announced it would conclude a comprehensive review of the global ESG landscape and the company’s role and responsibilities within it. Aplek has set targets for each of its materials issues, including commitments towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its global operations by 2050.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Regional analysis covers study of the market in key geographical regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further predicts the regions expected to account for the largest revenue share in the forecast period and the CAGR for the forecast period. The section further discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export and import, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The section further offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into the global market.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• White EPS

• Grey EPS

• Black EPS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Packaging

• Insulation

• Foaming

• Component Manufacturing

• Chemical Intermediate

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Electronics

• Construction

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods

• Foods & Beverages

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

