Automotive Plastic Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 67.51 Billion By 2026

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive plastic market was valued at USD 29.22 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 67.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1 percent. Automotive plastic market is driven by the increase in usage of the automobile, such as personal cars, lightweight commercial vehicle, increase in global population. An average car consists of 5.8% to 10% of plastics in terms of overall vehicle weight, Plastic is light weight material, as compare to metal. Plastic offer enhanced properties, such as high impact strength, it can be easy mold, improved aesthetics, and it helps in reducing weight, as compared to conventional automotive components. Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle fleet in the world, with 322 million motor vehicle.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt has an ultra-thin innovative design Chevrolet found that plastics technology helps in reducing seatback thickness by 2 inches and mass by 6-8 pounds. Parts located close to engines should withstand high temperature environment and parts are exposed to a variety of corrosive fluids such as different lubricants and oils used in car. Conventional materials such as steel and aluminum which are used under bonnet are gradually being replaced by high-performing plastics. The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette introduce new innovative door trim technology reliant on plastics thermoplastic polyolefin material specifically developed for this application, the result is a door-trim skin, foil that offers lower abrasion and less scratch & marks, resulting in reduced cost and weight.

Competitive Landscape:

Magna International Inc

Covestro AG

Borealis AG

Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Adient plc

Lear Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A

Teijin Ltd

Royal DSM N.V

Johnson Controls International PLC

Momentive Performance Materials

The Dow Chemical Company

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting the global market growth. The global Automotive Plastic markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow and reach USD 31.25 Billion because of increase in population in major economy such as China and India, and Increase in number of vehicle usage help in the growth of the Automotive Plastic Market

China has the largest motor vehicle users in the world it accounts to 322 million motor vehicles registered at the end of September 2018, which indicate toward the necessity of road marking which can guide the traveler about rules and safety

The United States comes to the second position for the motor vehicles in the world after China. The European union member countries in 2009, had an estimated ownership rate of 473 passenger cars per 1000 people

Plastics used in Automotive accounted to about 5.8% to 10% of the weight of vehicle but it is about 50% of the volume. Lightweight seats, instrument panels, sound control fabrics, the headliner, dash and door panels are made with modern polymer combinations

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Automotive plastic market on the basis of Types, Applications and region:

By Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

ABS

other

Polyamide

HDPE

Polycarbonate

PBT

By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Interior

Exterior

Electric component

Under Bonnet

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

