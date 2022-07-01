24-Hour Traffic Detour on Route 30 to Start As Part of Resurfacing Project in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a 24-hour traffic detour will go into effect on Friday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m. for pipe replacement work on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Somerset Township, Somerset County.



The detour will be in place starting Friday at 6:00 p.m. until Saturday, July 9, at 6:00 p.m. Traffic will utilize a 45-mile signed detour that will follow Route 160 (Huckleberry Highway), Route 31 East (Glades Pike/Allegheny Road), Route 96 North (Shawnee Road), and Route 30 (Lincoln Highway).



Local traffic will have access to Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) up to Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) heading eastbound and up to Fleegle Road, heading westbound.



Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will replace an elliptical pipe as part of an improvement project on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) from Route 160 (Rock Cut Road/Huckleberry Highway) to the Bedford County Line.



Overall work on this project still to be completed includes, milling, paving, and superelevation correction, guiderail upgrades, new signage, new flashing warning device and truck pull off reconstruction.



All work on this $3.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #





