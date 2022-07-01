Chief Justice Newby Proclaims July 2022 as Juror Appreciation Month in the Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed July 2022 as Juror Appreciation Month in the North Carolina Judicial Branch. The ceremonial proclamation declares Juror Appreciation Month “to recognize the importance of jury service to the community.”

“We are fortunate to have our jury system in which citizens decide the outcome of cases,” said Chief Justice Newby. “Only 10% of the world uses juries, and it is one of the highest forms of civic duty we as citizens can perform. North Carolina's citizens give of their time and energy to serve on juries, often at the cost of their own convenience. We extend our thanks for their sacrifice and their service.”

The Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 24 of the North Carolina Constitution give a person charged with a crime the right to a trial by a jury. Most North Carolina citizens usually come into contact with the Judicial Branch through jury service. Juror Appreciation Month is an opportunity to educate the public and to help raise awareness of the importance of jury service, while extending our appreciation to the many citizens who devote their time to the Judicial Branch and to our system of justice. While some North Carolina judicial districts have held juror appreciation activities in the past, Juror Appreciation Month encourages courts across the state to celebrate. Participation in Juror Appreciation Month is voluntary, and some judicial districts will host their own local events in support of the Chief Justice’s proclamation.

Learn more about jury service at NCcourts.gov/jury-service.