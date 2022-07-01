Submit Release
Ways2Well Takes a Unique Approach to Regenerative Healthcare

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ways2Well is pleased to announce that they take a unique approach to regenerative medicine to ensure their patients can get well and stay well. The Regenerative Cell treatment center in Austin, TX offers online telehealth appointments to allow individuals to seek medical care without finding time to visit the doctor’s office.

Patients can schedule an appointment with the medical team at Ways2Well through the online portal and attend it from any location with an internet connection. The medical professional will ask questions and evaluate the patient’s condition, determining whether to request comprehensive bloodwork. If required, patients complete lab work at a nearby lab before continuing treatment. After compiling information, the doctor creates a personalized care plan with effective treatments to achieve optimal health and wellness. Patients requiring prescriptions can order their medications through a convenient online pharmacy with fast shipping.

Ways2Well addresses various women’s and men’s health conditions, providing the highest quality care for all patients. Individuals can request services like immune health, regenerative cell therapy, hormone optimization, vitamins & supplements, peptide therapy, BPC-157 peptide therapy, anti-aging treatments, diabetes prevention, Regenerative Cell therapy, testosterone therapy, and other testosterone treatments. Patients can also order various health-related products in their online store to maintain wellness. They aim to provide everything patients need for a better quality of life.

Anyone interested in learning about their unique approach to regenerative medicine can find out more by visiting the Ways2Well website or calling 1-800-321-0864.

About Ways2Well: Ways2Well is a functional and regenerative care clinic providing telehealth services to help men and women overcome various health challenges. The clinic offers an online pharmacy and convenient communication between patients and healthcare providers to ensure continuity of care. They also sell different health products to give patients optimal health and wellness.

Company: Ways2Well
Address: 3831 Golf Drive
City: Houston
State: TX
Zip code: 77018
Telephone number: 1-800-321-0864
Email address: info@ways2well.com

