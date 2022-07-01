PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 in Samoa (27th – 29th June 2022)

SAMOA, July 1 - The Ministry of Health’s latest situational report on COVID-19 confirmed 58 positive cases with 50 new community cases and 8 new cases identified at the border within the period commencing from 2:00pm June 27th to 2:00pm June 29th, 2022. This takes the total number of cases (community & border) to 14,964.

Vaccination remains our best defense against the severe effects of the virus. We continue to implore all eligible members of the public to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose and booster. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

The public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 27th to 2:00pm June 29th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/ ) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

June 27 at 2pm – June 28 at 2pm: 22 new cases

June 28 at 2pm – June 29 at 2pm: 36 new cases 58 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 14,831 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport : NZ990 26th June – 8 positive cases

Matautu Wharf : No cases detected 133 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 14,964 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 283 admissions

Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 251 discharged home

Currently in the last 24hrs – 0 inpatients

>0 patients in Isolation ward

>No ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hrs.

June 27 at 2pm – June 28 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death

June 28 at 2pm – June 29 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT)

Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 29/06/22 at 02:00pm)*** 158,240

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available