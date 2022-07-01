Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market Size is Expected to Growing at a CAGR of 27.2% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market - The growing healthcare setups across developing countries is anticipated to fuel the market in the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Healthcare Virtual Assistant market was valued at USD 397.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2830.1 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 27.2%. Virtual assistant devices take care of patients needs and keep as well as record the health condition of the patient; and therefore are widely used in surgical interventions and assist the doctors in the operating rooms. Voice technology is significantly used in various digital assistants. It exploits embedded analytics aa well as designed smart workflows which produces dynamic responses. A virtual assistant can be of a multiple use such as organizing huge data avoiding paperwork, provide online billing services, provide continuous patient monitoring and various other applications.

The rising number of smartphone users across the globe is expected to be a major industry driver. Also, the growing use of mobile applications may contribute to the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The growing need to improve the healthcare expenditure and rising technological advancements in various regions may propel the market widely in the future. Furthermore, the increasing conditions of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac diseases and others may trigger the industry in the future.

Various technological tools such as voice technology and multi-language support may produce growth opportunities for new entrants in the market. The high cost of virtual assistants could be a major factor hampering the growth of the market.

Leading Players- Nuance Communications Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Infermedica, Sensly, eGain Corporation, Kognito Solutions LLC, Verint Systems Inc, HealthTap Inc., and Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

Covid-19 Impact: To work efficiently together with following the social distancing norms sectors such as Healthcare information systems, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence solutions such as Healthcare Virtual assistant are predicted to considerably contribute while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and address constantly evolving challenges. Usage of artificial intelligence is a cost saving measure that can significantly reduce the disease burden on healthcare professionals and hospitals, while simultaneously providing optimum solutions to the patient’s queries, and health guidelines especially to covid-19 patients. Thus, Healthcare Virtual Assistant market can grow potentially in the forecast period owing to its efficient characteristics of bridging the gap between the health systems, patients and healthcare professionals.

Various innovative systems are being launched into the industry that may propel the market in the future. For instance, in November 2019, Orbita which is a leading provider of healthcare artificial intelligence platform announced the launch of its product called OrbitaASSIST. The product is an award winning, AI-driven virtual assistant which is capable of directing the basic needs of the patient to the nurse of caretakers.

Virtual healthcare assistant deployment at a larger scale is focus area for the existing market players. In May 2020, Infermedica, a Polish start-up company collaborated with the global leader Microsoft thus enabling medical organizations to form and deploy virtual healthcare assistants at a larger scale with the Microsoft Healthcare Bot. The tool powered by Infermedica’s technology aids in reducing the access load on healthcare systems used by several leading health organizations including Premera Blue Cross and Aurora Health Care.

Several inorganic growth strategies are prevalent in the industry, aimed to enhance the market position. In line with this, in January 2019, MEDITECH, a leading provider of Electronic Health Record (HER) solutions collaborated with Nuance Communication Inc., for integration of Nuance’s Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant with MEDITECH’s EHR solution Expanse. The integrated virtual assistant-enabled workflows will allow physicians to work efficiently and focus more on the patient experience.

Product launches remains a key strategy to expand the Healthcare Virtual Assistant capabilities and features. In 2018, Nuance launched a product Dragon Medical One, which is a cloud-based speech recognition platform which capture the patient’s entire condition at the point of care efficiently and quickly.

By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Smart Speakers

Chatbots

By User Interface Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Automatic Speech Recognition

Text-based

Text-to-speech

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Healthcare Payers

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Healthcare Virtual Assistant market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Healthcare Virtual Assistant market.

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global Healthcare Virtual Assistant market revenue growth?

Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Healthcare Virtual Assistant market over the forecast years?

Which are the leading players in the global Healthcare Virtual Assistant market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

