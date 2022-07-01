Dizzy Sunfist Shares “N.i.n.j.a feat. PETA&LARRY(GARLICBOYS)” MV, The First-Ever-Shot at Himeji Castle, World Heritage
Melodic Punk Rock Band, Dizzy Sunfist Shares “N.i.n.j.a feat. PETA&LARRY(GARLICBOYS)” MV, The First-Ever-Shot MV at Himeji Castle, a World Heritage SiteTOKYO, JAPAN, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese Emotive Punk Rock Band Dizzy Sunfist is sharing their brand new music video “N.i.n.j.a feat. PETA&LARRY(GARLICBOYS)” from their latest album “DIZZYLAND”. The video was shot at Himeji Castle, a World Heritage Site and National Treasures today.
They were the first artist to shoot a music video inside the main keep of the national treasure Himeji Castle, which is also recognized as a World Cultural Heritage site. With the full cooperation of Himeji Castle, Dizzy Sunfist, featuring PETA and LARRY of the beloved GARLICBOYS, took on the challenge of filming at various locations within the castle, including the main keep, Shogun's Hill, and the Hyakuman corridor, as well as using drones and projection mapping.
“It was great to be “Ninja” at Himeji Castle! Please check our best Ninja performance in our brand-new music video!” AYAPETA (Vocals / Guitar) said.
Dizzy Sunfist：AYAPETA and moAi (Drums / Backing Vocals) welcomed their new member, Meiko (Bass / Backing Vocals) and announced to release DVD and Blu-Ray discs of “Dizzy Sunfist- Welcome to DIZZYLAND” TOUR 2021-22 Final Series”, filmed at the final show of the tour in Osaka, and T-shirts with DL code for the video on Oct 5, 2022. The upcoming tour schedule was also announced
Please check out “new” Dizzy Sunfist .
“N.i.n.j.a feat. PETA&LARRY(GARLICBOYS)” MV
ABOUT Dizzy Sunfist:
Born in Osaka, raised with " Hi-STANDARD”
2009 Formed Dizzy Sunfist.
2012 moAi joined the band
2022 Meiko joined the band at the Zepp Osaka Bayside show of Dizzy Sunfist "Welcome to DIZZYLAND" TOUR 2021-22 Final Series.
Released 3 full albums to date. The band has performed on the main stages of a number of major music festivals in Japan, such as Kyoto Daisakusen, DEAD POP FESTiVAL, and SATANIC CARNIVAL , etc.. and gathered a lot of attentions as a must- check melodic punk band. “The Dream is not dead!”
■Release
Dizzy Sunfist
“DIZZYLAND DX”
Release Date: October 5, 2022
・DVD（Live performance Video with Play Pass）2 discs：4,400 JPY ＋tax
・Blu-ray（Live Performance Video with Play Pass ）：5,400 JPY＋tax
・T Shirt （with DL barcode for Live Performance Video）Size: S/M/L/XL/XXL：3,636 JPY＋tax [production upon order] *Limited order by Aug 31, 2022
ORDER HERE
Track List：
Disc 1.
2022/4/29(FRI) “Welcome to DIZZYLAND” TOUR Final Series at Zepp Osaka Bayside
01. The Proof
02. No Answer
03. SUPERHERO
04. SULLEY
05. Someday
06. Our House
07. Dinosaur
08. The Magic Word
09. Honestly
10. Life Is A Suspense
11. Never Again
12. Andy
13. Summer Never Ends
14. No One Knows
15. Joking
16. Diamonds Shine
17. No Biggie
18. Everything's Gonna Be Alright
19. Little More
20. STRONGER
21. Drama Queen
22. N.i.n.j.a
23. The Dream Is Not Dead
24. Tonight,Tonight,Tonight
25. So Beautiful
EN-1. SHOOTING STAR
EN-2. FIST BUMP
EN-3. New world
Disc 2. Special Content
・Final Series Document
・“N.i.n.j.a feat.PETA&LARRY (GARLICBOYS)” Music Video
・“N.i.n.j.a feat.PETA&LARRY(GARLICBOYS)” Music Video Document
・ Members recommended footage
■Live Schedule
Dizzy Sunfist ”Welcome to MEIKO” TOUR
July 19 Osaka, Shinkagura [Guest: Poundary]
July 20 Aichi Pref. Live House R.A.D. [Guest: BACK LIFT / NEO(Opening Act)]
July 26 Niigata GOLDEN PIGS RED STAGE [Guest: FOMARE]
July 28 Morioka CLUB CHANGE WAVE [Guest: Back Drop Cinderella]
Aug 3 Tokyo Takadanobaba CLUB PHASE [Guests: Sunny Girl / OWl]
Aug 5 Fukuyama Cable [Guest: HERO COMPLEX]
Aug 7 Fukuoka LIVE HOUSE OP’s [Guest: HERO COMPLEX]
▼Ticket: 3800 JPY
●Dizzy Sunfist “Welcome to MEIKO” TOUR Final【SUNNY CIRCUS 2022】
Aug 11 Osaka Misono Universe
[Guests: dustbox / GOOD4NOTHING / locofrank / SPARK!!SOUND!!SHOW!! / COUNTRY YARD / THE SKIPPERS]
OPEN 13:00 / START 14:00
▼Ticket：5000 JPY
●Dizzy Sunfist Official HP
https://dizzy-sunfist.com/
●Dizzy Sunfist Official Twitter
https://twitter.com/_dizzy_sunfist_
●Dizzy Sunfist Official Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/dizzysunfist_official/
●Dizzy Sunfist Official YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtLYoRYXQsLlTUAqvd_H3WQ
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd
+81 3-5962-6796
