Steady Economic Growth Boosts The Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Rate At 16%

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Vaccines Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global economy is expected to go through a continued period of steady growth during forecast period. The Commerce Department of the US announce that country’s first-quarter economic performance remained far from normal and the GDP grew by 1.6% in the first three months of 2021, compared with 1.1 percent in the final quarter of last year. According to IMF reports, growth is expected to increase to 4.4% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021 for the emerging market and developing economy group. The continued economic growth is expected to contribute to increased standards of living of the global population and strengthen the presence of the middle class. Increased standards of living and strengthened middle class will further drive the growing concerns of animal health and rising animal healthcare expenditure, supporting the growth of the veterinary vaccines market.

The global veterinary vaccines market size is expected to grow from $8.81 billion in 2020 to $18.62 billion in 2025 at a rate of 16.2%. The global veterinary vaccines market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 and reach $37.78 billion in 2030.

According to the veterinary vaccines market research, nanotechnology is increasingly gaining traction in the market as a substitute of veterinary antibiotics to tackle antibiotic resistance. Nanotechnology is the study of the controlling of matter on an atomic and molecular scale. Nanotechnology is one of the recent veterinary vaccines market trends which is used to improve diagnosis, treatment, animal growth promotion, and production.

Nanoparticles are mainly used as alternative antimicrobial agents to reduce the use of antibiotics and improve the detection of pathogenic bacteria, which is predicted to be shaping the veterinary vaccines market outlook. They are also used as drug delivery agents for new drugs and vaccines candidates to improve their characteristics and performance, and to reduce drug resistance in animal organisms.

Major players covered in the global veterinary vaccines industry are Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva Santé Animale.

TBRC’s veterinary vaccines market report is segmented by application into livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, by vaccine type into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, others, by disease type into anaplasmosis, canine parvovirus, foot & mouth disease, newcastle disease, distemper disease, influenza, porcine reproductive & respiratory syndrome (PRRS), others.

Veterinary Vaccines Market 2022 – By Type (By Application: Livestock Vaccines And Companion Animal Vaccines), By Vaccine Type (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, And Others), By Disease type (Anaplasmosis, Canine Parvovirus, Foot & Mouth Disease, Newcastle Disease, Distemper Disease, Influenza, Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) And Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a veterinary vaccines global market overview, forecast veterinary vaccines global market size and growth for the whole market, veterinary vaccines global market segments, geographies, veterinary vaccines market trends, veterinary vaccines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

