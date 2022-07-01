Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cement and concrete products market size is expected to grow from $326.6 billion in 2021 to $360.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global cement and concrete product market size is expected to grow to $510.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Governments globally launched initiatives to provide funds and subsidies to make housing affordable, especially for low-income families, which drove the demand for cement and concrete.

The cement and concrete products market consists of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks.

Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Trends

Cement manufacturing plants are increasingly using digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) to improve plant efficiencies. IoT is a network of physical devices that communicate over the internet. IoT helps in remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of a cement plant. Remote monitoring is used to oversee operations of big vehicles in the quarries and to report on key metrics such as fuel consumption per ton and operating hours. IoT can also be used to predict potential malfunctions and maintenance needs. In cement plants, predictive maintenance can improve up-time on critical cement equipment such as grinding mills and kilns. Other applications of IoT in the cement industry include tracking and measuring the durability of concrete mixture, reporting on compliance to international standards, and connected logistics to improve quarry production.

Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Segments

The global cement and concrete products market is segmented:

By Type: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, and Block, Others

By Product: Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Others (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)

By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global cement and concrete products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cement and concrete products market overviews, cement and concrete products global market analysis and forecasts market size and cement and concrete products global market growth, cement and concrete products global market share, cement and concrete products global market segments and geographies, cement and concrete products market players, cement and concrete products market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China National Building Material Group Co.Ltd, LafargeHolcimLtd, HeidelbergCement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CRH plc, Votorantim S.A, Cemex SAB de CV, UltraTech Cement Limited, Grasim Industries Limited, and Taiheiyo Cement Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

