Lower House Speaker Participates in First Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network in Azerbaijan

MOROCCO, July 1 - House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami participates in the first conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, held from June 29 to July 02 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to a statement released by the Moroccan parliament's lower house, this meeting comes after the constitutive meeting of this Network in Madrid, on the sidelines of the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in November 2021.

This body aims to enshrine the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, created at the Bandung Conference in 1955 and which Morocco was one of the founders, says the statement.

The network also aims to ensure parliamentary support for the realization of these commitments, by establishing a framework for cooperation and coordination between parliaments of member states of the movement, as well as through the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy between the various international parliamentary bodies in order to broaden inter-parliamentary coordination, particularly with regard to climate change, democracy, human rights, peace, security and sustainable development.

This first conference will be marked by the approval of the rules of procedure of the parliamentary network, as well as the election of the president and three vice-presidents, taking into account the geographical representation of its members, said the release.

According to the same source, the Moroccan parliamentary delegation, led by the president of the first chamber of parliament, includes Thami Ouazzani Touhami of the National Rally of Independents (RNI) and Mohamed Hjira of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM).

MAP 30 June 2022