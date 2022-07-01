Strategies For Global Dried Peas Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2022 - Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Dried Peas Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the dried peas market drivers, restraints, size, major player and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dried Peas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dried peas market size is expected to grow from $4.37 billion in 2021 to $4.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. As per TBRC’s dried peas global market research the market size is expected to grow to $5.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing number of individuals preferring a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the dried peas market growth in the coming years.

Want To Learn More On The Dried Peas Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5163&type=smp

The dried peas market consists of sales of dried peas by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of dried peas. Dried peas, also known as field peas, when dried are used in food preparation such as pasta, cereals, and soups. Dried peas are considered a very good source of potassium, cholesterol-lowering fiber, and two B–Vitamins, protein, and contain almost no fat. They help lower cholesterol, maintain blood sugar levels, and lower high blood pressure.

Global Dried Peas Market Trends

Dried peas companies are increasingly offering pea protein based powder which can be incorporated in ready-to-drink beverages, baked goods, and dairy foods. Pea protein has a higher concentration of protein and well-balanced profile of amino acids and can be used as a substitute for egg protein in products such as mayonnaise and as an alternative to soy and wheat gluten.

Global Dried Peas Market Segments

The global dried peas market is segmented:

By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

By Nature: Conventional, Organic

By Application: Household or Retail, Foodservice or HoReCa, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverage Processing

By Geography: The global dried peas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Dried Peas Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dried-peas-global-market-report

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dried peas market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the dried peas global market, dried peas global market share, dried peas market segments and geographies, dried peas global market players, dried peas global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dried peas global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dried Peas Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Vestkorn Milling AS, AGT Food and Ingredients, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Dakota Ingredients, Goya Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Roquette Frères, and The Scoular Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Superfoods Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/superfoods-global-market-report

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chickpeas-global-market-report

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC