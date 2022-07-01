Global Waste Recycling Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the waste recycling services market size is expected to grow from $51.88 billion in 2021 to $54.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The global waste recycling market size is expected to grow to $67.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growing awareness about plastic pollution is driving the waste recycling services market growth.

The waste recycling services market consists of sales of waste recycling services by entities (sole traders, organizations, and partnerships) to reuse resources. Waste recycling involves the process of collecting and reprocessing waste materials such as plastic, paper, wood, and others through various technologies to clean and turn them into new reusable products. Recycling waste provides several advantages, including reducing waste transported to landfills and incinerators, preventing pollution, conserving natural resources, conserving energy, creating jobs, and generating economic benefits.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Trends

The technological developments in waste recycling is shaping the waste recycling services market. Recent technological advancements help turn waste into power, industries make use of their waste and with biogas convert it into usable energy. Plasma arc recycling helps recover a vast majority of the metal found in vehicles or other objects with the help of a super-hot plasma torch.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Segments

The global waste recycling services market is segmented:

By Waste Type: Compost and Food Waste, Glass and Fiberglass, Metal Scraps, Waste Paper, Others

By Application: Municipal, Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, Others

By Service: Collection Service, Disposable Service

By Geography: The global waste recycling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides waste recycling services global market outlook, waste recycling services global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global waste recycling services market, waste recycling services global market share, waste recycling services global market segments and geographies, waste recycling services global market players, waste recycling services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The waste recycling services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADS Waste Holdings, Casella Waste Systems, China Recycling Development, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding, Eurokey Recycling Ltd., Interface Inc., Kayama, Northstar Recycling, Parc, Remondis, Republic Services, Rubicon Global, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM, Fetzer Vineyards, KUMASEI, and Tsuneishi Kamtecs.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

