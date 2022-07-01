Global Metal Manufacturing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the metal manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $3,023.2 billion in 2021 to $3,425 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global metal manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $4,542.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businesses, and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminium production and processing.

Global Metal Manufacturing Market Trends

Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labour costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending.

Global Metal Manufacturing Market Segments

The global metal manufacturing market is segmented:

By Type: Iron and Steel Mills and Ferroalloy Manufacturing, Nonferrous Metal Production and Processing, Alumina and Aluminum Production and Processing, Foundries, Steel Product Manufacturing

By Metal Type: Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Others

By End-User: Construction, Manufacturing, Others

Subsegments Covered: Crude Steel, Pig Iron, Ferroalloys, Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Smelting and Refining, Copper Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, and Alloying, Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum) Rolling, Drawing, and Extruding, Secondary Smelting, Refining, and Alloying of Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Aluminum Product Manufacturing from Purchased Aluminum, Secondary Smelting and Alloying of Aluminum, Alumina Refining and Primary Aluminum Production, Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries, Iron and Steel Pipe and Tube Manufacturing, Rolling and Drawing

By Geography: The global metal manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metal manufacturing global market overviews, metal manufacturing industry analysis and forecasts market size and metal manufacturing market growth, metal manufacturing global market share, metal manufacturing global market segments and geographies, metal manufacturing industry trends, metal manufacturing market players, metal manufacturing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, and TATA Steel Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

