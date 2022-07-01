Plasticizers Market Growth Comes With Increasing Demand From The Healthcare Sector

Plasticizers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Plasticizers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for plasticizers from the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the plasticizers market in the coming years. The medical product manufacturing companies are increasingly using flexible plasticized PVCs in the production of goods such as blood bags, biohazard containment structures, IV tubing, and many others. For instance, around 170 hospitals in Australia and New Zealand accepted IV bags, face masks, and oxygen tubing for recycling. The Vinyl Council of Australia is in charge of this programme, which is funded by Baxter, a medical device business that also sponsors a recycling programme in Guatemala. According to the plasticizers market overview, the increasing demand for plasticizers from the healthcare sector drives the growth of the market.

Eco-friendly plasticizers is a key trend shaping the plasticizers market outlook. Eco-friendly plasticizers are organic esters that can be amplified into polymers to enhance the flexibility and stiffness of the end product through internal polymer morphology alteration. According to the plasticizers market trends growth, eco- friendly plasticizers are biodegradable and possess all the properties of a plasticizer. They are usually inert materials with low vapor pressure and high boiling points. Due to these factors, traditional plasticizers (phthalates plasticizers) have been increasingly replaced by environmentally friendly plasticizers.

The plasticizers market size is expected to grow from $13.34 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach $16.69 billion in 2025. The global plasticizers market share is expected to reach $21.47 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players covered in the global plasticizers industry are LG Chem Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, UPC Group, Evonik Industries.

TBRC’s global plasticizers market report is segmented into by product type into phthalates plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, non-phthalates plasticizers, DOTP, adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, benzoates, others, by application into flooring and wall, film and sheet coverings, wires and cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, others, by distribution channel into online, offline.

Plasticizers Market 2022 - By Product Type (Phthalates Plasticizers, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers), By Application (Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods), By Distribution (Online, Offline), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a plasticizers market overview, forecast plasticizers market size and growth for the whole market, plasticizers market segments, geographies, plasticizers market trends, plasticizers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

