Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food anti-caking agents market size is expected to grow from $0.71 billion in 2021 to $0.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The global food anti-caking market size is expected to grow to $0.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The increasing consumption of processed food is expected to propel the food anti-caking agents global market growth.

The food anti-caking agents market consists of sales of food anti-caking agents by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are placed in granulated materials, such as table salt or confectioneries. Food anti-caking agents are finely powdered substances used as additives to prevent the formation of lumps in food and other sources. These agents are mostly water-soluble, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents.

Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Trends

Natural or organic anti-caking agents are a key trend gaining popularity in the food anti-caking agents market. Major companies operating in the food anti-caking agent market are focusing on natural or organic anti-caking agents to strengthen their position.

Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Segments

The global food anti-caking agents market is segmented:

By Type: Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Others

By Source: Synthetic, Natural

By Application: Seasoning and Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups and Sauces, Others

By Geography: The global food anti-caking agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Agropur Ingredients, BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Cargill, PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corporation, Solvay, Sweetener Supply Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Tate & Lyle, ABITEC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Roquette Frères, and Royal Cosun.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

