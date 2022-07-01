Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Is Set To Grow At Rate 18% With Robust R&D Activities

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pegfilgrastim biosimilar market is witnessing robust research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials for biosimilars. According to the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market analysis, research and development is being carried out by market leaders as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective biosimilars. For instance, Fresenius Kabi is developing MSB11455, a biosimilar which stimulates the growth of white blood cells that are essential to fight infections, a common adverse event in patients receiving chemotherapy for cancer. MSB11455 was developed in Switzerland by Fresenius Kabi’s immunology and oncology research lab.

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $0.90 billion in 2020 to $1.80 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of the biosimilars. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 and reach $4.04 billion in 2030.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market during the forecast period. The incidence of cancer rises dramatically with age, most likely due to a build-up of risks for specific cancers that increase with age. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market growth.

Major players covered in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars industry are Coherus BioSciences, Sandoz (Novartis), Biocon/Mylan, Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Mundipharma GmbH.

TBRC’s pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented by application into chemotherapy induced neutropenia, transplantation, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market 2022 - By Application (Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia, Transplantation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a pegfilgrastim biosimilars market overview, forecast pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size and growth for the whole market, pegfilgrastim biosimilars market segments, geographies, pegfilgrastim biosimilars market trends, pegfilgrastim biosimilars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

