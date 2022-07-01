Smart Pills Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Pills Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Pills Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart pills market size is then expected to grow to $6.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The growing preference for non-invasive procedures is driving the smart pills industry growth.

The smart pills market consists of the sales capsule-sized ingestible medical devices with small embedded electronic products such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers. Once swallowed, the smart pill gets activated in the gut and the sensors provide information about the patient’s health parameters and the effectiveness of medication leading to more optimized therapies.

Global Smart Pills Market Trends

Extensive research and development are being carried out on the use of miniature chips such as Addressable Transmitters Operated as Magnetic Spins (ATOMS) which can be used as smart pills. ATOMS are silicon chip devices that use the principle of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine the location of atoms in a patient’s body using magnetic fields. ATOMS can be used in ingestible smart pills to diagnose and treat diseases from within the body. The devices can be used to monitor a patient’s gastrointestinal tract, blood, or brain. They also could measure factors that indicate the health of a patient such as pH, temperature, pressure, and sugar concentrations, and relay that information to doctors. The devices could even be instructed to release drugs. For instance, scientists at Caltech (California Institute of Technology) have developed a miniature medical chip that can be used as a smart pill.

Global Smart Pills Market Segments

The global smart pills market is segmented:

By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery

By End-User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute

By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small Bowel Diseases, Others

By Geography: The global smart pills market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

