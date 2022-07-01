The Milking Machines Market Growth Is Notably Impacted By The Increasing Global Demand For Dairy Products

Milking Machines Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for milk and dairy products across the world is contributing to the growth of the milking machines market. Dairy products or milk products are a type of food produced from or containing the milk of mammals, most commonly cattle, water buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels. The increase in demand for milk and dairy products will increase the demand for milking machines. Based on estimates by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the demand for milk in India is likely to reach 180 million tonnes by 2022. To supply the market, an average incremental increase of 5 million tonnes per annum over the next 15 years is required – a doubling of the average incremental rate achieved over the past 15 years. According to the milking machines market analysis, increase in demand for milk and dairy products will increase the demand for the market in the forecast period.

The global milking machines market size is expected to grow from $3.98 billion in 2020 to $5.92 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.2%. The global milking machines market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 and reach $9.06 billion in 2030.

Dairy farms are increasingly adopting robots for cow-milking to reduce labor costs, and automate dairy products manufacturing. Robotic milkers are automated robot milking systems adopted by farmers and dairy farm companies to handle the entire cow-milking process. Robotic milking machines have proved popular. Dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems as a result of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs. According to the milking machines market research, these robots provide consistency, efficient labor management, lowers human involvement in the milking process and reduces operating costs.

Major players covered in the global milking machines industry are DeLaval Inc., GEA Group, Lely Holding SARL, BouMatic Robotics B.V., Fullwood Packo.

TBRC’s milking machines market report is segmented by product type into fully automatic, semi-automatic, by livestock into sharps, pharmaceutical, radioactive, others, by treatment into cow, sheep, goat, buffalo, others, by application into micro dairy farms, macro dairy farms, others.

Milking Machines Market 2022 – By Product Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Livestock (Cow, Sheep, Goat, Buffalo, Others), By Application (Micro Dairy Farms, Macro Dairy Farms, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a milking machines global market overview, forecast milking machines market size and growth for the whole market, milking machines market segments, geographies, milking machines market trends, milking machines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

