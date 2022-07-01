Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 225.61 Million By The Year 2030, At A CAGR Of 5.23%

Reports And Data

Rising demand from the cosmetics industry due to its excellent anti-fungal, low toxicity and stability properties drives revenue growth of the industry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market was valued at USD 143.56 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 225.61 Million by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.23%. Phenoxyethanol preservatives prevent any biological activity by conjoining with the bacterial cell wall. As a result, it is highly effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These antimicrobial properties against mold formation, bacteria, and yeast are expected to be one of the factors propelling the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Cosmetic product manufacturers are increasingly using phenoxyethanol as a preservative for increasing shelf life of products. This chemical displays germicidal and germistatic properties, which makes it last longer. Following the publication of studies, reporting harmful effects of paraben chemicals in skincare products, consumer preferences have steadily shifted toward phenoxyethanol-based products, which has been deemed safe to use by regulatory bodies such as FDA and ECH. This chemical also displays antioxidant properties, which are essential for removal of harmful free radicals and peroxides that may be present in cosmetic product or on the skin of consumer. These factors are increasing adoption of phenoxyethanol-based skincare and personal care products, which are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the coming years.

Inquire For Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2480

Key Players:

Key participants include BASF SE, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Symrise AG, Akema Fine Chemicals S.r.l., Dow Dupont Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Lonza Group AG, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Company, Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemicals Co. Ltd., Thor Personal Care SAS, and Finetech Industry Limited among others

Competitive Landscape:

The global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market is fragment owing to presence of numerous key players operating on a global and regional scale. The leading market players are focusing on expansion strategic alliances and expansion plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government and corporate deals, and product launches to broader their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the global market. The section also provides an assessment of industrial supply chain, technological upgrades and advancements, production and manufacturing capacity, global market position, gross profit margins, and SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company to offer competitive edge to the readers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• As of 2020, phenoxyethanol P5 is the leading type segment of the global phenoxyethanol preservatives This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period due to its rising preference in cosmetics end-use applications

• The phenoxyethanol P25 type phenoxyethanol preservatives segment has also shown the significant growth trend in 2020 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

• The home & personal care application of phenoxyethanol preservatives accounted for the most significant market share in of 46.2% in 2020. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

• The pharmaceuticals application segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR of 6.4% followed by the home & personal care segment which held the chief position in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market

• The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share of 38.4% in 2020. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment with a significant CAGR during 2020-2028. The China country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market.

• Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years

Request Customized Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2480

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Phenoxyethanol P5

• Phenoxyethanol P25

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Home and Personal Use

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dyes and Inks

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2480

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

