Congratulatory Messages from Singapore Leaders to People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Leaders on the 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the PRC

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping, and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat has written to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive John Lee, to congratulate them on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to the PRC and the establishment of the Hong Kong SAR on 1 July 2022.

PM and DPM Heng’s congratulatory letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 JULY 2022

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping



1 July 2022

Dear President Xi,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, please accept my warmest congratulations on the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China and the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The Hong Kong SAR has benefitted from and contributed to Mainland China’s growth and development under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework. With the support of the Central Government, I am confident Hong Kong will continue to thrive in the years ahead, and benefit from the many economic opportunities created by its close integration with the Mainland.

As global cities in our respective regions, Singapore and Hong Kong enjoy close and multi-faceted relations. Singapore also shares extensive and substantial ties with Mainland China. This close partnership between Singapore and China has kept pace with the times. Our cooperation is continually progressing, including on Government-to-Government and state-level projects. Singapore has also supported China’s regional development strategies, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). Our joint projects such as the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City and Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative will contribute to knowledge and innovation-based growth in the GBA.

I am confident that Singapore and China will maintain the strong momentum in our bilateral relations. Singapore looks forward to continue working with Hong Kong to create new opportunities for our peoples and enhance the vibrancy of our region.

I wish you good health and look forward to meeting you again soon.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China

Letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat to Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee



1 July 2022

The Honourable John Lee

Chief Executive

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Dear Chief Executive Lee,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on this momentous occasion of the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China and the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Hong Kong has long exemplified the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. It is also a city known for its indomitable perseverance in the face of difficulty. We have seen this in the past 25 years, as time and again, Hong Kong has managed to overcome the challenges before it, and emerge stronger and more resilient. I have no doubt that under your leadership as Chief Executive, and with the continued strong support of the Central Government, Hong Kong will enjoy peace, stability, and prosperity, with “One Country, Two Systems” as its guiding framework.

Singapore and Hong Kong enjoy excellent relations and multi-faceted cooperation, underpinned by high-level exchanges, robust economic links, and close ties between our peoples. Singapore looks forward to continue growing our partnership with Hong Kong under your leadership, including in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

I wish you every success in leading Hong Kong to greater heights, and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

HENG SWEE KEAT