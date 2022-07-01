Spirit of Tasmania facilities at Geelong on track for first sailing

1 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



The new purpose-designed Spirit of Tasmania terminal at GeelongPort is on track to be completed well in advance of the first sailings on 23 October this year.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government along with TT-Line is looking forward to moving to Geelong from Station Pier in Port Melbourne.

We are very pleased to see first-hand here today the well-advanced major works at our new Victorian home.

It’s great to see the new precinct take shape in the lead up to welcoming our first passengers to Geelong later this year.

The move provided us with a unique opportunity to enhance the passenger experience and provide room to expand the freight business in line with demand for many years to come.

The new freight yard will enable cargo pick up and drop off at any time, day or night, and it will assist to alleviate the current freight constraints of Station Pier, which requires freight to be collected immediately on discharge.

In addition, the new facility will be located within 40 minutes from 80 per cent of our Victorian-based freight customers and 55 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD.

GeelongPort CEO Brett Winter said the $135 million new passenger and freight terminal project north of Geelong was progressing well.

“The terminal fit out and the civil works element of the project on Corio Quay Road are well progressed,” he said.

“The broader civil works at the site are also going well, while in the marine infrastructure part of the project, work on the three-level boarding ramp for cars, caravans and trucks to board simultaneously is well advanced.

“Work is also continuing on the interface to the general freight area,” Mr Winter said.

The new 12 hectare site at Geelong will include a passenger terminal, a passenger vehicle marshalling area for 600 cars and caravans, more efficient passenger vehicle check in, security facilities, public amenities, food and beverage outlet and children’s play area.

The terminal will include state-of-the-art facilities for passengers and staff, providing a space to relax before or after their voyage.

The building’s design was inspired by Victorian and Tasmanian landscapes, most specifically the landscape of Cradle Mountain – Lake St Clair National Park.

Beyond the passenger terminal, the new facility will feature a dedicated freight terminal, streamlined and segregated passenger and freight entry and exit points and 150 truck parking bays.

The port will not only cater for the existing vessels but it will also accommodate the new purpose-built ships in 2024.

