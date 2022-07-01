Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,008 in the last 365 days.

More North-West land for affordable home ownership



2 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing

The Tasmanian Government is increasing social and affordable housing and releasing more land for residential development.

Three land release projects now underway that will deliver a total of 161 lots for home ownership. Of these, 47 lots will be for sale at Kentish Drive, Shorewell Park, 32 lots at 28 Bowick Street, Wynyard, and 28 lots at Hales Street, Wynyard.

North-West Coasters eligible for affordable home ownership assistance will get the first chance to buy land from the release at two of these subdivisions from today, July 1.

28 lots have now become available for purchase, with 23 lots available at the Kentish Drive, Shorewell Park, and five lots available at Bowick Street, Wynyard.

All of these lots will be prioritised for affordable housing sales for the next 30 days. If not sold during that time, they will become available on the open market.

Many North-West Coasters are struggling with the rising cost of living and are looking to social and affordable housing for assistance.

Affordable home ownership is a real option for many Tasmanians on the social housing register who have indicated their primary preference is to live on the North-West Coast.

Help with home ownership is available with the Tasmanian Government’s shared equity program MyHome, which provides assistance to Tasmanians on low to moderate incomes. It works by reducing the cost of buying a house, as well as reducing the monthly cost of owning it. Under MyHome, eligible buyers can purchase a home with a deposit as low as just two per cent.

MyHome has generous eligibility so that we can support as many people as possible in an affordable way to reach their home ownership goals. Single people with a gross income of up to $87,509 (or $1,683 per week) or a couple with a gross income of up to $100,636 (or $1,935 per week) are eligible to apply.  Higher income limits apply to households with children.

The Tasmanian Government is focused on issues Tasmanians really care about and we are delivering.

Our 10-year, $1.5 billion housing package – the single largest housing investment in the State’s history – will build on existing initiatives and take further action to tackle affordable housing and homelessness issues, consolidating housing as one of the highest priorities of the Government.

Find out more about the land available or to view the properties, go to https://www.communities.tas.gov.au/housing/home_ownership/properties-for-sale 

More information can be found about MyHome at https://www.communities.tas.gov.au/housing/home_ownership

More Media Releases from Guy Barnett

More Media Releases from the Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing

You just read:

More North-West land for affordable home ownership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.