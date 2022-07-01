Strategy released to assist Tasmanians in need with free or low-cost legal services

1 July 2022

Elise Archer, Attorney-General



The Tasmanian Legal Assistance Strategy 2022-2025 has been released today and will provide a strategic framework for the legal assistance sector across the areas of policy development, service funding and sector planning.

Quotes attributable to Attorney-General Elise Archer:

“The Tasmanian Liberal Government is a strong supporter of the legal assistance sector in Tasmania that provides free or low-cost legal services for Tasmanians in need.

“We want to ensure the sector is as efficient as possible in helping Tasmanians in need, which is why we have developed the Tasmanian Legal Assistance Strategy 2022-2025.

“The Strategy is our Government’s first strategic plan for legal assistance services, and has been prepared in consultation with the sector.

“The Strategy will be supported by an Action Plan, to be released in September 2022, which is currently being developed in consultation with the sector.

“I thank and acknowledge the legal assistance sector and those who contributed to the development of the Strategy, and look forward tocontinuing to work with the sector, to ensure efficient and appropriate legal assistance services are available for vulnerable Tasmanians.”

Quotes attributable to Commonwealth Attorney-General, the Hon Mark Dreyfus QC MP:

“Legal assistance services play a vital role in helping the most disadvantaged Australians have access to justice.

“This strategy will help provide this assistance to the people who need it most and the Commonwealth looks forward to working with the states and territories on these issues to assist those in greatest need.”

Over the next three years, the Strategy focuses on four priority areas to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of legal assistance funding. These are:

Collect data on legal need;

Build capability in the legal assistance sector;

Enhance collaboration;

Support priority populations.



Under the National Legal Assistance Partnership 2020-25 (NLAP), all states and territories are required to develop a Legal Assistance Strategy to set the direction of legal assistance funding.

The NLAP provides Commonwealth funding to Tasmania to contribute to the provision of integrated, efficient, effective and appropriate legal assistance for vulnerable people facing disadvantage.

The Tasmanian Legal Assistance Strategy 2022-2025 is available on the Department of Justice website at www.justice.tas.gov.au

