Consultation on reforms to consumer protections in the residential building industry

1 July 2022

Elise Archer, Attorney-General and Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs

As Attorney-General and Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs, I am very pleased to announce that consultation has now begun on the Residential Building (Miscellaneous Consumer Protection Amendments) Bill 2022.

I recognise the importance of a strong building regulatory framework that is fit for purpose and supports our building and construction sector, while providing protections for consumers.

The Bill provides significant additional protections for consumers and the building and construction sector, and is the most significant change to our framework since our nation-leading reforms 2017.

It focuses on three priority areas which will improve consumer protections within the building regulatory framework.

Specifically, the Bill will:

provide the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) with the original jurisdiction for residential building disputes making them simpler, faster and cheaper to resolve;

amend the Building Act 2016 to provide a clear mechanism for defect rectification, if required, plus extend the protections available to property owners for an additional 24 months after the completion of building work; and

establish greater accountability for statutory office holders in the building approval and enforcement process.



This consultation process follows the recent consultation on the reintroduction of a home warranty insurance scheme for Tasmania. Combined, these reforms demonstrate our Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the range of protections for the benefit of consumers undertaking residential building work in Tasmania.

I encourage anyone with an interest in building matters to review the draft Bill and have their say before submissions close on Friday, 5 August 2022.

To view the draft Bill and for details on how to make a submission, go to http://www.justice.tas.gov.au/haveyoursay

