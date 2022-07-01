Disruptive Digital Marketing Agency Combines a LinkedIn Social Media Management & Sales Offering

Scrong South's logo

Digital Agency Seeks to Help Businesses Leverage the Potential of LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LinkedIn is becoming a key marketing and lead generation channel – according to the latest statistics. Data shows that LinkedIn ad reach grew by 22 million people in Q4 of 2021, an increase of 2.4% from the previous quarter, while the network now includes more than 750 million members in more than 200 territories across the world. This translates to an enormous potential for digitally engaged businesses.

Now, a digital marketing agency is working to help more businesses leverage the full extent of the possibilities offered by the LinkedIn platform. Scrong South has launched a LinkedIn management service, combined with a sales outreach effort, that is designed to help clients achieve more from the platform.

As part of the suite of services, Scrong South's clients will receive outreach assistance, helping them to connect with up to 3,200 targeted contacts on a regular basis. This is in addition to content creation and weekly reporting services.

Content creation has been shown to be a critical aspect of success on LinkedIn, particularly in terms of multimedia content. Research suggests that posts with images increase user engagement by up to 200%, with larger, higher-resolution images performing particularly well. Scrong South says that they will offer visual media creation, including images and videos, as part of the service they deliver to their clients.

The team will also provide support with ongoing profile optimization designed to help businesses get found on the platform, and appointment setting assistance. It is proven that these features will make it easier for businesses to foster genuine connections on the platform, beyond mere shares and follows.

The idea is to help businesses provide something different to their audience on LinkedIn, including developing and publishing fresh and engaging content. Scrong South also states that they will ensure that LinkedIn connections are more relevant by scheduling phone call follow-ups with audience members only when these prospects have actively connected with the business's LinkedIn account and requested a call back at a specified time.

Business owners who are interested in learning more about Scrong South's offering and making LinkedIn a key aspect of their digital marketing strategy can contact the team by visiting their website at www.scrongsouth.tech and then starting a live chat session.