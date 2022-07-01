Vietnamese parliament leader meets UK Deputy PM Raab, Home Secretary Patel

VIETNAM, July 1 - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab on June 30. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

LONDON — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ had a meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab on June 30 as part of his official visit to the UK.

Raab said Huệ’s visit was of significance as it contributes to promoting the UK-Việt Nam strategic partnership, especially legislative ties between the two countries.

He spoke highly of Việt Nam’s increasing role and position in the region and the world at large, stressing that the UK wants to boost cooperation with Việt Nam in various spheres, especially economy, trade, investment, national defence, security, education, justice and climate change response.

For his part, Huệ affirmed the importance Việt Nam attaches to the bilateral relationship and emphasised that the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership is developing strongly in various fields and at different levels.

The two sides shared the view that the relationship is now at an all-time high, though there still remains huge room for the two countries to advance it, especially at the time when Việt Nam and the UK have become strategic partners, signed a free trade agreement, and established many effective cooperation mechanisms, both bilateral and multilateral.

The political and diplomatic ties are also thriving in all channels, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they said while agreeing to maintain the existing cooperation mechanisms.

For economic, trade and investment links, the pair said the results have yet to match the potential and expectations of both sides and held that the two countries should better optimise incentives of the bilateral trade deal to boost the economic ties after COVID-19, and cope with challenges regarding supply chains, and energy and food security.

Hue suggested the two sides create conditions for British firms to expand investment in Việt Nam, especially in green finance, pharmacy, health care, digital technology, education, start-up, innovation, infrastructure building, and clean energy.

The NA Chairman also called on the British government to further support the Vietnamese community in the host country.

Raab thanked Việt Nam for its support to the UK to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and asked for Việt Nam’s support to soon join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Lauding the UK’s role in the successful organisation of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) last year, Huệ called on developed countries and international organisations to help Việt Nam with green finance, technology, renewable energy development and personnel training to achieve the commitments at the conference.

He also called for British investments in association with climate change response in Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese NA backs the government and will work to enhance its role and integrate the commitments into local laws to soon fulfil the set targets, the leader noted.

Applauding the signing of a letter of intent on a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation in legal and judicial issues, by the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and its British counterpart, Huệ said such collaboration creates a legal framework for partnerships in other areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and emphasised the significance of law observance, saying all countries must follow basic principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Sea-related issues should be addressed on the basis of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), they said.

Huệ asked Raab to convey Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s invitation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Việt Nam.

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ witnesses the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on money-laundering prevention and control between Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Hồng and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

Also on June 30, the NA Chairman met with Home Secretary Priti Patel who lauded efforts by Vietnamese and British agencies in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on money-laundering prevention and control.

Huệ spoke highly of the UK’s support to many countries, including Việt Nam, in the fight against money laundering and terrorism.

Patel expressed her belief that Huệ’s visit will promote not only the bilateral legislative ties but also cooperation in economy, trade and finance, including in the fight against financial and money laundering crimes, and illegal migrants.

They said Việt Nam and the UK should cooperate in handling common challenges like traditional security challenges and transnational crimes.

The UK side pledged to continue its assistance to Việt Nam in technology and training.

On this occasion, Huệ witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on money-laundering prevention and control between Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Hồng and Home Secretary Patel. — VNS