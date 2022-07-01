Embassy takes actions to support victims of toxic gas leak in Jordan

VIETNAM, July 1 - The moment of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan’s Aqaba port. — AFP/VNA Photo

CAIRO – The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Jordan said it has asked competent agencies of Jordan, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to coordinate in supporting Vietnamese citizens injured in a toxic gas leak at Jordan's Aqaba port on June 27, and handling relevant issues.

Trần Minh Khôi, first secretary in charge of consular affairs at the ministry, said after learning about the incident, the embassy reported it to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed agencies concerned at home to verify the information about the 12 victims and their families.

The embassy also visited the seven Vietnamese crew members who got injured in the gas blast, he added.

For the five Vietnamese killed in the explosion, it has coordinated with the Jordan side to accelerate visa procedures for representatives of Vietnamese companies that sent the crew members to go to Jordan for post-death procedures.

According to Khôi, the seven are staying in a hotel after hospitalisation, and the embassy will continue its coordination with local agencies as well as its support to the companies in citizen protection.

The Jordan News Agency (Petra) cited Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh as saying that the fact-finding team that was assigned with the investigation of the incident has been working "around the clock to reach full results about the incident."

Khasaeneh extended condolences to the families of the Aqaba port victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 13 people died and 250 were injured in a chlorine gas leak from a storage tank at Aqaba port.

The leak came after a tank filled with over 20 tonnes of chlorine gas being exported to Djibouti fell while being transported. VNS