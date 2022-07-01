Submit Release
The Federal Republic of Somalia’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people and Government of Somalia on your 62nd National Day.

The United States supports your efforts to build resilient communities, foster inclusive economic growth, and increase security for Somalia and its neighbors.  We share the goal of a democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for your nation.

The United States looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with Somalia.

