Anti-Drone Market Demand, Industry Share and Worldwide Trends Till 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players Covered in the Anti-Drone Market Report Are Liteye Systems, Inc. (The U.S.) Dedrone Holdings, Inc. (The U.S.) Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (The U.K) Thales Group (France) Raytheon Company (The U.S.) Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel) Saab Ab (Sweden) Droneshield Ltd. (Australia) Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.) Other prominent companies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India , July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-drone market size is anticipated to rise remarkably in the coming years on account of the increasing cases of a security breach by unidentified drones. The market is discussed in detail in an upcoming report titled, “Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System (Neutralizing System, Detection System), By Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System), By Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By End-User (Government, Military & Defence, Commercial, Critical Infrastructure) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

The COVID-19 pandemic imposed a major setback on the world economy. The increasing number of coronavirus cases has put the healthcare sector under a major crisis owing to the lack of medical facilities, and professionals. The imposition of temporary lockdown for safety reasons by the governments of various nations have resulted in a huge loss for most of the businesses worldwide.

Fortune Business Insights has studied various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are offering analytical reports on the same. These reports will help interested candidates accordingly plan ahead of the future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/anti-drone-market-102593

List of Companies Profiled in the Anti-Drone Market Report:

Liteye Systems, Inc. (The U.S.)

Dedrone Holdings, Inc. (The U.S.)

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (The U.K)

Thales Group (France)

Raytheon Company (The U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Saab Ab (Sweden)

Droneshield Ltd. (Australia)

The report answers the following questions:

What fierce is the market competition?

Who are the major players of this market and what are their key strategies?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the anti-drone market?

What are the current trends prevalent in this market?

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Incidences of Security Breach to Propel Growth

Anti-drone system is used for inspecting the presence or entry of an unauthorized drone in a specific area. Therefore, there is a high demand for anti-drones for security issues from the defense sectors such as army, navy, and air force. In addition to this, the increasing demand from government, and commercial sectors are also expected to promote the global anti-drone market growth. Moreover, the growth of the anti-drone technology and increasing investments on security against terrorist activities will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the flipside, the high investments on R&D and the increasing concerns regarding public safety may pose challenge to the growth of the market. Despite this, the rising need for developing scalable and versatile anti-drones are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/anti-drone-market-102593

Market Segmentation:

The global market for anti-drones is categorized on the basis of the system

Technology

Application

end-user

regions

Based on system, the market is bifurcated into

Detection system

Eutralizing system

In terms of technology, the market is classified into

kinetic system

laser system

electronic system

Amongst applications, the market is bifurcated into

Detection

detection

disruption

In terms of end-user, the market is grouped into

Government

public venues

military & defence

critical infrastructure

commercial

households

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market Owing to Rise in Government Initiatives

Among all regions, North America earned the largest anti-drone market share on account of the presence of key companies such as Liteye Systems Inc. Lockhead Martin Corporation, and others. On the other side the Europe market will witness notable growth in the forecast period on account of the rising investments from private-firms for installing the latest technology into anti-drones for better surveillance purposes. The growing use of commercial drones will help this regional market gain significant revenues in the coming years.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to showcase rapid growth rate on account of the rising incidences of security breaches by unauthorized drones and improving defense sectors of various nations such as India, and China.

Browse Summary fo This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/anti-drone-market-102593

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Collaborative Strategies to Gain Momentum

Most of the companies operating in the market for anti-drone are engaging in developing technological solutions for enhancing the quality of products and to expand their brand presence. The other vendors are focusing on engaging in mergers and acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and similar strategies with government organizations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Industry Developments:

July 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation, a Japanese company and NTDCCS IT Team entered into a collaboration for creating Terra Drones CCS, a venture to offer anti drone system to the Middle East Countries.

January 2019 – The US Defense solutions firm (SRC) and the US Army signed a $108 million worth contract for delivering an anti-drone technology called the Silent Archer counter-UAS system.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™