TAJIKISTAN, June 30 - On June 30, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

During the conversation, a set of issues of Tajik-Kyrgyz relations was discussed.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the preparations for the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The heads of state agreed to continue the political dialogue aimed at strengthening good neighborliness between the two states and peoples.