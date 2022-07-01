Road Ranger takes philanthropy on the road, announces partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Road Ranger takes philanthropy on the road, announces partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise $250K for kids with childhood cancer.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Road Ranger, LLC, America’s fourth-largest Travel Center, announced a new partnership today with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Now through December 31, Road Ranger will be fundraising at all of its 44 convenience stores nationwide to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®
Road Ranger customers may donate directly to St. Jude at the register now through October 31. All Road Ranger locations will celebrate Penny Gallon Wednesdays, when on the first Wednesday of each month. One penny per gallon purchased will be donated to St. Jude. In addition, all new Road Ranger store openings will donate 10% of proceeds from grand opening day profits to St. Jude. These initiatives have a fundraising goal of $250,000 in the first year of the partnership with 100% of all donations going directly to St. Jude.
“Road Ranger is committed to supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to improve the lives of children and families across the United States and beyond,” said Marko Zaro, CEO, Road Ranger LLC. “We are excited to initiate the process and to provide our consumers with an easy way to get involved. The funds generated through our partnership will help to ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Children are the future, and we cannot build a brighter tomorrow without them.”
Road Ranger will also host an Inaugural Gold Playday on Monday, August 15, at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club in Rockford, Illinois. This event is projected to raise over $40,000. Ryan Arnold, VP Marketing, Road Ranger, LLC, echoed Zaro’s sentiment. “We are incredibly excited to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This institution is one that I personally have donated to for years and am thrilled to reflect my passion for this cause in my professional career. St. Jude has helped countless families who have been affected by childhood cancer and we believe with our partnership, we can truly start to make an impact in our local communities. Childhood cancer has no bias; it affects everyone. That is why it is our hope to work together to fund important pioneering research and lifesaving treatment. We are excited to share that with every new location opened, we will donate 10% of the Road Ranger store’s first-day sales. As we rapidly expand our fuel network, we hope to be a voice for this great cause and to bring awareness to all the amazing efforts of this institution.”
Thanks to support from partners like Road Ranger and its dedicated customers, St. Jude can press ahead with its historic six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan. Part of this plan will triple its global investment, so St. Jude can impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.
For more information, visit stjude.org
