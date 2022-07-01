DOT News Release: PUBLIC NOTICE ANNOUNCING PROPOSED OVERALL TRIENNIAL DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE) GOAL

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking comments on its proposed overall triennial goal for DBE participation in contracts using federal funds.

Based on its revised methodology, HDOT is proposing a DBE goal of 17.26% for its Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)-funded contracts for Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023 through FFY 2025. The proposed goal represents the portion of all FHWA-funded contract dollars that would go to DBEs absent the effects of discrimination.

The 17.26% overall goal for FHWA-funded contracts is comprised of two parts: 6.04% is projected to come from race-neutral initiatives, such as HDOT technical assistance and 11.22% is projected to come from use of DBE contract goals (i.e., race conscious measures).

HDOT will submit this new three-year goal to United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) for review and approval on August 1, 2022. The new goal will be effective October 1, 2022. HDOT is requesting that all comments be received by July 29, 2022.

HDOT may refine this goal and the race-neutral and race-conscious projections, if necessary. Should HDOT determine that refinements are warranted, the revised DBE goal will be posted on HDOT’s Office of Civil Rights website at http://www.hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/ocr/dbe/.

Comments on the proposed goal and methodology can be made at any time during the public comment period (June 30, 2022, to July 29, 2022). Provide comments through:

All comments will be reviewed before submitting the preliminary DBE goals to USDOT.

Document Locations

All documents related to the proposed goal and methodology will be available online at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/ocr/dbe/. The documents will be reviewed on June 30, 2022 during normal business hours at the following location:

HDOT Office of Civil Rights

200 Rodgers Boulevard

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Phone: (808) 831-7912

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Daniel Williams, DBE Program Supervisor at (808) 831-7914 or [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

###