The Amazing Flynn Creek Circus Comes To Amador County

Explosive acrobatics, aerial stunts and breathtaking feats of strength will amaze visitors in Sutter Creek this summer

SUTTER CREEK, CA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Amador is excited to bring the Flynn Creek Circus to California’s Gold Country, under the big top at the Italian Picnic Grounds on Highway 49. The fun runs August 4 through August 7, 2022, with seven action packed shows to choose from.

The all-human show, “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” strings together a series of vignettes based on real memories submitted by their audience. In this performance, a father rescues a balloon for his small daughter and sets in motion a lasting memory that challenges the way we think about our connections to the present and the past.

“Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things” is charmingly self-aware, raw, edgy, sometimes profound and family friendly. Flynn Creek Circus brings international award-winning performers and the soul stirring sounds of Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas, to an intimate setting for a truly authentic experience.

Flynn Creek Circus performances will be held at the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek, CA, at the big top at 581 CA-49, Sutter Creek, CA, 95685. Shows can sell out so please purchase early. Beer, wine, and light concessions are available for purchase at the big top and in advance.

Tickets for the event are sold by the table, instead of individually, with many options from which to choose. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit VisitAmador.com/circus.

About Visit Amador:
Visit Amador is the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of record for Amador County and part of the Amador Council of Tourism, which was founded in 2003. Visit Amador’s mission is to actively increase awareness and visitation to Amador County benefiting the local economy while providing unified harmony with public and private entities.
VisitAmador.com

About Flynn Creek Circus:
Flynn Creek Circus was founded in 2002 as a rurally based, circus-theater company. Since then, Flynn Creek Circus continues to offer entertainment to all ages and opportunity to artists. Touring in their vintage big top, the show presents International, award-winning talent to the smaller villages and towns of the Pacific Northwest.
FlynnCreekCircus.com

Dave Horner
Visit Amador - Amador Council of Tourism
+1 209-267-9249
dave@visitamador.com
