Rutland Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003475

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

VICTIM: Winter Holland-Levine

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1959 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a harassment complaint.

Through investigation it was determined Tabetha Drew disturbed, harassed, or annoyed Winter Holland-Levine through electronic communications.

Drew was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.