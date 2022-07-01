Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,986 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003475

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

 

ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Winter Holland-Levine

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1959 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a harassment complaint.

Through investigation it was determined Tabetha Drew disturbed, harassed, or annoyed Winter Holland-Levine through electronic communications.

Drew was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/22/2022 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.