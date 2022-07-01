Rutland Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003475
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1959 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
VICTIM: Winter Holland-Levine
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1959 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a harassment complaint.
Through investigation it was determined Tabetha Drew disturbed, harassed, or annoyed Winter Holland-Levine through electronic communications.
Drew was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.