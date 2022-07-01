Welcoming Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer our warmest congratulations to Yair Lapid on assuming the role of Prime Minister of Israel. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Prime Minister Lapid to bolster all aspects of the enduring U.S.-Israel partnership and to counter shared threats. At the same time, I would like to recognize outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his leadership as Israel’s premier over the past year and thank him for his continued efforts as Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Religious Affairs. The bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger.

Israel has no better friend than the United States and our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad. The President and I look forward to further enhancing our vital bilateral partnership during his visit to Israel in July and beyond.