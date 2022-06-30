Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö

CANADA, June 30 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, on the margins of the NATO Summit.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s support for Finland’s accession to NATO membership and Canada’s commitment to strengthen defence cooperation.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. They emphasized the importance of unity and continued military, financial, and humanitarian support to the government and people of Ukraine. They expressed their shared concerns for the wider global impacts of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, through shortages and rising prices of food, fuel, and fertilizer. They committed to redoubling efforts with like-minded partners to come up with practical solutions to mitigate these impacts, particularly for the most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Niinistö spoke of the urgency of accelerating efforts to address climate change. President Niinistö welcomed Canada’s hosting of the upcoming United Nations Summit on Biodiversity (COP 15) in Montréal. Cooperation in the Arctic between the two countries was also discussed as an area of mutual priority for strengthened cooperation.

The leaders agreed to continue working together to advance shared priorities.