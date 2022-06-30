Island’s largest investment in affordable housing taking shape in Saanich

CANADA, June 30 - Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Our government remains committed to working with our partners to ensure our seniors have access to housing that meets their needs. Today’s announcement is another important step in the right direction and will go a long way to support families in Saanich. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston–Richmond East –

“This investment from the National Housing Co-investment Fund is improving the economic and social well-being of the individuals, seniors and families who will soon call Nigel House their home and will make Saanich a better place to live. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential.”

Fred Haynes, mayor, District of Saanich –

“It's amazing what can happen when multiple stakeholders, including our local community associations, take a collaborative and proactive approach to challenges like housing. This project caters to a wide range of housing needs in Saanich and I look forward to seeing how it will enhance our community over the years to come.”

Derrick Bernardo, president and CEO, Broadmead Care –

“Broadmead Care has had a dream for years to build a new Nigel House. We are excited to see housing, health and social services coming together to make this dream a reality and more. The new Nigel House will be part of a beautiful community campus of care with a focus on aging in place, research and innovation.”

Geoffrey Ewert, CEO, Garth Homer Society –

“The Nigel Valley Project is a remarkable collaborative effort with the goal of meeting the needs of our diverse community. What we are creating is more than just housing – we are creating an inclusive community where people from all walks of life feel a true sense of belonging and have a place that feels like home.”

Bruce Homer, board chair, Garth Homer Foundation –

“The Nigel Valley project amplifies what can be achieved when stakeholders collaborate for the good of the community as a whole. Garth Homer is proud to be a part of this transformative initiative.”

Virginia Holden, executive director, Greater Victoria Housing Society –

“Greater Victoria Housing Society is really thrilled that we can increase the amount of affordable rental homes available in Saanich. We are very grateful to be a part of this strong partnership with the Province and other community non-profit organizations that will result in a transformation of this neighbourhood, and create a community where everyone feels at home.”

Chris Forester, executive director, Island Community Mental Health (ICMH) –

“Providing housing and recovery-oriented supports to people living with mental health challenges is at the heart of our work. ICMH is proud to partner in bringing 800 homes and the creation of an inclusive community to the Nigel Valley to serve so many of those in need.”