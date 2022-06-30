Requirement for COVID-19 isolation and masks extended until July 14th; All Islanders over 12 years of age are recommended to get a booster dose regardless of vaccine status

CANADA, June 30 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced that Prince Edward Island’s legal order requiring seven days of isolation of positive cases of COVID-19 (10 days of isolation for immune compromised cases) and masks in high risk settings, including long-term care, community care homes and hospitals, will be extended until July 14th, 2022. Islanders 12 years of age and older are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of the number of previous vaccine doses (including booster doses) in anticipation of a larger wave of infection this fall.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community. We are experiencing an increase in cases, with the highest seven-day average and the highest number of hospitalizations since mid-May. Now is not the time to be easing the requirement for masks to be worn in in long term care, community care homes and hospitals. It is important for individuals who are positive for COVID-19 to continue to isolate.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are legally required to isolate for 7 days (after onset of symptoms or positive test) regardless of vaccination status. Individuals who are immunocompromised must isolate for 10 days. The isolation requirement will be remaining in place and will be reassessed prior to July 14th. Masks continue to be required in high risk settings, such as hospitals, long term and community care homes and recommended in most indoor public settings.

Clinic testing continues to be accessible throughout the province and it is important for individuals who are at risk of severe outcomes and are symptomatic to be tested at a Health PEI testing clinic to ensure they can access antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

“I am concerned that we are seeing potential detection of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in our wastewater. These variants are more transmissible and can escape the immune system, meaning that vaccination and/or prior infection are not as protective against becoming infected with these variants, compared to earlier variants. Vaccines are still effective against severe outcomes,” said Dr. Morrison. “Our very best protection against COVID-19 and all of its variants is to stay up to date with our vaccines. Island residents should get all the recommended doses, when they are eligible to receive them.”

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has released new guidance regarding booster COVID-19 doses in anticipation of a larger wave of infection in the fall. Based on that guidance, CPHO is recommending all individuals 12 years of age and older (regardless of the number of previous doses) receive a booster dose of COVID vaccine leading into the fall. Individuals are recommended to receive their dose at three (3) to six (6) months after their last dose of vaccine (including booster doses) or COVID-19 infection if applicable. It is strongly recommended that the following groups receive a booster dose leading into the fall:

Adults age 65 and over

Residents of long-term care and community care homes

Indigenous peoples age 12 and over

Residents of congregate living settings age 12 and over

Parents should arrange for their children to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine before school resumes in September.

Parents of unvaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 years should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

