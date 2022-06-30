Premier Hosts Meeting of Mi’kmaw Chiefs, Cabinet

CANADA, June 30 - Premier Tim Houston, cabinet ministers and Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs held their first joint meeting today, June 30, discussing a wide range of issues and building relationships.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the government to strengthen our relationship with the Mi’kmaq and work closely together on issues our communities are facing,” said Premier Houston. “A brighter future starts with a shared belief in each other, in our communities and in all Nova Scotians.”

This discussion focused on mutual priorities in healthcare, the environment, the education system, economic development and building communities.

“It is crucial our governments work together on the goals and priorities we have in common, but also that we build a relationship so that we can work respectfully, understanding that, at times, we may have unique positions on important matters,” said Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, Co-chair, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. “Today is a great first step to building that relationship, and we look forward to continuing these discussions with our government partners.”

“Meeting with Premier Houston and the Nova Scotia cabinet is an important demonstration of our nation-to-nation relationship and an opportunity to discuss matters that help strengthen and build our relationship as treaty partners,” said Chief Sidney Peters, Co-chair, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. “We are confident that these discussions will be the initial steps to a co-operative path forward.”

Quotes: Through my visits to Mi’kmaw communities and meeting M’ikmaw leaders and community members, I have deepened my learning about the opportunities and challenges we share. As Nova Scotians, we are all treaty people and have a role to play in advancing reconciliation. Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L’nu Affairs

Quick Facts: the last joint meeting between the Mi’kmaw Chiefs and cabinet was held in December 2017

last September, Nova Scotia announced that September 30 will be recognized annually as Truth and Reconciliation Day

the Mi’kmaw Language Act recognizing Mi’kmaw as Nova Scotia’s first language was passed by the legislature in April

