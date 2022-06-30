Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,983 in the last 365 days.

DBEDT HSEO News Release: STATEMENT FROM HAWAI‘I CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Honolulu – In support of Gov. David Ige’s statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the W. Virginia v EPA case, Scott Glenn, Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer, said: 

Hawai‘i is making strong progress towards our state’s climate and clean energy goals and this decision doesn’t change our commitment or trajectory. In Hawai‘i, eliminating our dependence on fossil fuels is about strengthening our islands’ self-sufficiency, energy resilience and security, and doing our part to fight climate change. To that end, we are continuing to reduce emissions by decommissioning the last coal plant in Hawaii this September and transitioning to clean, renewable energy. Continuing along this path of retiring other fossil fuel power plants lessens the need to rely on the EPA’s ability to regulate emissions in the first place.” 

###  

About the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office 

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. HSEO is committed to developing and deploying high-impact solutions that will maximize Hawai‘i’s renewable energy resources and improve efficiency and transportation standards. Through effective policies and innovative programs, HSEO is positioning Hawai‘i as a leader in clean energy innovation, which will generate quality jobs, attract investment opportunities, and accelerate economic growth. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov.  

You just read:

DBEDT HSEO News Release: STATEMENT FROM HAWAI‘I CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.