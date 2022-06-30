DBEDT HSEO News Release: STATEMENT FROM HAWAI‘I CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Honolulu – In support of Gov. David Ige’s statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the W. Virginia v EPA case, Scott Glenn, Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer, said:

“Hawai‘i is making strong progress towards our state’s climate and clean energy goals and this decision doesn’t change our commitment or trajectory. In Hawai‘i, eliminating our dependence on fossil fuels is about strengthening our islands’ self-sufficiency, energy resilience and security, and doing our part to fight climate change. To that end, we are continuing to reduce emissions by decommissioning the last coal plant in Hawaii this September and transitioning to clean, renewable energy. Continuing along this path of retiring other fossil fuel power plants lessens the need to rely on the EPA’s ability to regulate emissions in the first place.”

About the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office

