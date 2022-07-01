Fourth of July Celebrations will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, July 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 30, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 30, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Judi-Lei Hernandez, program aid at Montgomery County Department of Recreation; and Oscar Mendez, program manager at Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Fireworks shows return to Montgomery County to celebrate the Fourth of July, after a two-year hiatus. Judi-Lei Hernández who is a program aid at Montgomery Recreation will give us all the details of these free events for the community. The celebrations start Saturday, July 2 at Albert Einstein High School located at 11135 Newport Road in Kensington, Md. The event will kick off with a live concert at 6:00 p.m. followed by the fireworks show. On July 4th, the celebration will take place at the Germantown Recreation Park located at 18041 Central Park Circle. At 7:00 p.m. The live concert will feature music from the '60s, '70s and '80s. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Residents are invited to bring portable chairs or blankets.

The show will also cover steps to take to stay safe when celebrating this holiday weekend. Oscar Mendez, who is the program manager at Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services will explain why it’s important to leave fireworks displays to the professionals and share fire safety tips. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are about 8,700 fires per year caused by barbecues. Mr. Mendez notes that it is vital for residents follow preventive measures to avoid tragedies and enjoy the holidays in an appropriate and safe manner.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

