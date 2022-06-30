Water Security Agency Expanding Channel Clearing Assistance for Local Governments to Support Agricultural Industry

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 30, 2022

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is providing new funding for channel clearing as well as maintenance for constructed agricultural drainage projects. Up to $1 million is available in 2022-23 for local governments to apply, including rural municipalities (RMs), Conservation and Development Area Authorities (C&Ds) and Watershed Associations.

WSA has expanded eligibility to include maintenance for constructed drainage projects. Previously, only natural watercourses qualified for funding.

"Obstructions in natural and constructed watercourses can cause flooding and erosion problems and be a significant cost burden to producers and local governments," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Jeremy Cockrill said. "We believe advancing channel clearing and drainage maintenance projects throughout the province can help landowners better protect private and public infrastructure."

Assistance will be provided as a rebate of up to 50 per cent of the eligible costs for activities carried out during the 2022-23 program year. Activities can include removing silt, beaver dams and debris, such as trees, brush and deadfall, to lessen the possibilities of blockages that can cause flooding to roadways and agricultural land.

"This funding is vital to support responsible agricultural water management projects in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Conservation and Development Association Chair Miles Wendell said. "This will help more of our C&Ds maintain natural and constructed drainage courses throughout Saskatchewan and assist in our mandate to manage and protect all water resources."

The deadline to apply for the rebate is January 31, 2023.

For more information on the program and how to apply please visit wsask.ca.

