Manulife Vietnam eyes a sustainable future with ‘Customer Forests’

VIETNAM, June 30 - Manulife Vietnam will plant up to 2,200 trees on behalf of customers in Bến En National Park under the insurer’s latest campaign, which runs from June 12 through to the end of September. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — In partnership with local environmental NGO Gaia Nature Conservation, Manulife Vietnam has helped plant 7,000 trees across seven hectares this year as part of its expanding network of ‘Customer Forests’.

The insurer’s latest campaign, which runs from June 12 through to the end of September 2022, encourages its customers to receive digital communications instead of paper correspondence.

The company aims to get 22,000 customers to go digital by simply registering or updating their email. In return, the insurer will plant up to 2,200 trees on their behalf in Bến En National Park, Thanh Hóa Province.

The company’s push to go digital further underscores the focus placed on reducing paper waste across its operations in Việt Nam.

Naren Baliga, Manulife Vietnam chief operating officer, said, “we are actively incorporating climate change mitigation into our decision making, including how we manage our operations and support our customers. As a business deeply rooted in long-term thinking, making sustainable business decisions is more than just the right thing to do – we believe it creates long-term value for our business, our community, and our planet.

“This latest campaign showcases the leadership we can take in going digital and changing long-term habits around our use of paper,” he said.

According to Gaia Nature Conservation, each hectare of planted forest can absorb about 99,123.2 tons of CO2 per year. The special afforestation programme will not only help reduce the impact of climate change but also raise awareness of environmental conversation efforts.

“Partnering with Manulife Vietnam on this afforestation programme is an important step forward in increasing carbon capture and raising awareness of environmental conservation efforts in Việt Nam,” said Đỗ Thị Thanh Huyền, founder of Gaia Nature Conservation.

Manulife Vietnam allows customer to track the growth and progress of the trees planted on their behalf. More information about the customer campaign is available at https://bit.ly/email-campaign-2022. — VNS